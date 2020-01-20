Civil rights leader looks back on MLK at observance event at Overture Center

The community is remembering Martin Luther King Jr. Monday evening as hundreds filled the Overture Center for the 35th annual Madison & Dane County King Holiday Observance.

This year, the keynote speaker was on the same stage as Dr. King during his famous “I have a Dream” speech.

Joyce Ladner was involved in the civil rights movement in Mississippi and helped organize the March on Washington back in the 1960’s.

Ladner also spoke about her fight against justice since her days as a teenager. She says growing up in the 1940’s as a black woman in Mississippi, she did not have many rights.

Ladner says she is grateful for how far we’ve come, but we still have a long way to go.

“If you have the money to do so, you can buy a decent house in previously less segregated communities. You can vote, run for office, hold office. Just a tremendous amount of opportunities that didn’t exist back then,” Ladner tells NBC15 News.

She explained the civil rights era was not as long ago as people think, and some of the battles she faced back then still linger.

