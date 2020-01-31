Girl Scout meets goal of selling cookies in all 50 states

A 7-year-old local girl scout set a pretty big goal and met it. Rory Clark became a smart cookie and sold boxes of cookies to all 50 states.

"My mom after school, she said, 'hey, do you want to sell cookies in every single state?' and I'm like, 'Sure, it will be a challenge, but I'm sure we can do it,'" Rory said.

It was hardly a challenge for Rory. In just two weeks, she met her goal. Selling over 700 hundred boxes of cookies, Rory's mother, Becca Fint-Clark, said selling hundreds of cookies wasn't the goal.

"Rather than thinking about the numbers sold, let's think about something different," Fint-Clark said.

After seeing Rory's excitement about a school project that involved receiving post cards from around the United States, Fint-Clark decided to apply the same tactic and turn it into an educational moment for Rory.

"I thought, what a fun way to reinforce the different states, the education her teacher did with U.S. geography and teaching her about locations," she said.

The learning experience began when Rory turned to social media and put out her message.

Those who came across the creative videos, that Rory's mother put up on Facebook, were led to the Girl Scout website to place an online order.

Rory kept track of her sales in each state by coloring in a map of the country.

"I looked at the map and when I saw I colored all the states, I was really really really excited," Rory said.

"If you have a goal you just have to keep trying it. Even if it takes you a couple years, a couple weeks, you can always do what you believe you can do," she said.

Rory says what she looks forward to now is being able to deliver the cookies in person to those that ordered locally.

