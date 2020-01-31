School bus driver facing another charge of assaulting girls on bus

A school bus driver is facing one more child sexual assault charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old female student on the bus he was driving.

Gary Dean Edwards is facing new 1st degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, according to Columbia County Court records on Friday.

Edwards, 74, already faces two counts of the same charge in Columbia County Court for allegedly touching several other young girls on the school buses he was driving in 2017.

Law enforcement say Edwards had texted and had inappropriate sexual contact with the student in the town of Marcellon in Columbia County during the 2015-16 school year, according to a criminal complaint released this week.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it learned of the incident after discovering texts sent between the victim, then in second or third grade, and Edwards.

WHAT THE VICTIM SAYS

In an interview with the victim, then in fifth grade, she told law enforcement that she would sit on Edwards’ lap while he was driving the school bus. He would also inappropriately touch her, according to the complaint.

The victim said this occurred for two or three days.

EDWARDS' DEFENSE

Police also interviewed Edwards, who told them that he worked with the victim’s grandmother, who was also a bus driver for the Smith Bus Service in the Township of Marcellon.

Edwards said that sometimes the victim’s grandmother would bring the victim to the bus barn, and the victim would ask for a ride to school with him. He added that this happened once or twice a week, according to the complaint.

Edwards also admitted to law enforcement that he did use Facebook Messenger with the victim.

He said that the victim seemed lonely because her father was in prison and her mother “was never around,” according to the complaint.

Edwards will be back in court on March 4, 2020 for an initial appearance.

THE OTHER TWO ASSAULT CHARGES

According to a criminal complaint, in May 2017 an 11-year-old girl told a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy that Edwards inappropriately touched her. She told investigators he “is always trying to hug the girls on the bus.”

She said Edwards also tries to give candy to other girls on the bus.

Nearly two years later, on Jan. 2, 2019, court documents say an eight-year-old girl told investigators Edwards made her feel unsafe.

She said Edwards had been giving her cookies and candy since she was in kindergarten and now she was in second grade.

According to court documents, the girl told investigators Edwards lets her and a seven-year-old girl sit on his lap when he opens the bus door. She said when she does this, Edwards inappropriately touches her and it makes her uncomfortable. She said it happened often.