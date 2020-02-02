Stoughton woman dances alongside J.Lo in Super Bowl performance

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year. Sunday’s show featured a dancer from South Central Wisconsin.

Haley Fitzgerald is from Stoughton, but she moved to Los Angeles right after graduating high school to pursue dancing.

She has spent the past four years dancing alongside Jennifer Lopez, one of Sunday’s halftime performers.

NBC15 News spoke with Fitzgerald ahead of Sunday’s performance. She told our crews the feeling of performing during the Super Bowl’s halftime show is still sinking in.

“That's why I'm so emotional today because I keep thinking back to growing up in Stoughton, Wisconsin. I love Stoughton so much, but you don't really think of moving to LA and dancing for J.Lo or dancing in the Super Bowl,” Fitzgerald says. “It's just such a blessing, such an amazing feeling. I'm very proud of myself and I'm very proud of this team."

Fitzgerald says she does not know what she would be doing if she had not followed her dream of dancing.

She also added that Jennifer Lopez is the hardest working person she knows.

