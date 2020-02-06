5 people and their pet dog safe after house goes up in flames in Madison

At least five people and a pet dog are safe after their home went up in flames in downtown Madison Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Steven A. Davis told an NBC15 News crew at the scene that a fire started on the porch and spread to the second floor of the house in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

WATCH: CREWS RESPOND TO THE FIRE:



The chief says “extensive damage” was done to that porch and the front side of the home. The fire is out, but crews made sure by checking for hot spots so flames do not restart.

Five to six residents made it out unscathed tonight, according to the chief. They are working with the Red Cross to find a place to stay. He was not sure if they are students, though that area of the downtown is known for its student housing.

Fire crews also discovered a pet dog on the second floor of the home. The pup made it out safety.

Chief Davis says the department does not know what caused the fire, or how much damage it caused. Investigators are on scene.

Franklin Street was closed for several hours because of the fire.

