14 people in Wisconsin under investigation for coronavirus: health officials

Fourteen people in Wisconsin are now being monitored for coronavirus, state health officials said at a press conference Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials said that:



Five patients are waiting for test results



Eight test results have come back negative



And one positive case was confirmed in Dane County



The confirmed case will remain in self-isolation in their home in Dane County until they no longer have the virus.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the patients to protect their privacy.

DHS officials added that at this time, the 2019 novel coronavirus seems to have originated from bats. However, at this time there is no evidence to support the virus can come from pets like cats and dogs.

At the press conference, DHS officials emphasized that the risk to the public at this time is low and that they are working to keep the risk low.

DHS officials also stressed that one's ethnic background has no influence on the spread of the coronavirus. Only travel exposure leads to the spread of the virus.

HEALTH HOTLINE

Dane County has set up a hotline for people to call in to ask questions about the coronavirus. That number is: 608-243-0587.

STAYING HEALTHY

DHS officials continued to ask the public to make sure to wash hands, cover coughs and to stay home when sick with any illness.

As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus has killed more than 630 people, mostly in China. Globally, it has infected over 31,400 people across 25 countries.

