Waukesha swim instructor turned over to police after hidden camera found in dressing room

A 21-year-old swim instructor has been turned over to police after a hidden camera was found in the changing room of a Waukesha indoor swimming pool.

The Waukesha Police Department posted to Facebook Friday announcing that the suspect has been turned over to police.

According to the post, last Wednesday a 17-year-old swim instructor at the indoor pool, Swimtastic Swim School, in Waukesha, Wis. had just changed out of her swimsuit in the employee locker room, when she noticed a hole in a Kleenex box sitting on a shelf.

When she investigated, she discovered a camera inside it.

The victim alerted another employee. However, that employee went back into the locker room and then told her he had destroyed the camera.

That employee, a 21-year-old man who is also a swim instructor, then escaped Swimtastic before Waukesha police arrived.

However, police eventually found the suspect. Officers also used a warrant to search the suspect's house.

The suspect eventually confessed to police that he used his personal phone as a camera and had discarded it at Swimtastic, located at 900 Tesch Court in the City of Waukesha. Employees there found the phone and handed it over to police.

Police said that the man's camera was only used in the employee changing room. No clients of Swimtastic were subjects of this crime.

Waukesha police are still investigating the incident.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

A similar incident happened at the same pool back in October, 2013, TMJ4 reports.

Michael Coyle, a swim coach, was caught installing a camera in an employee bathroom. Coyle recorded a 16-year-old and 18-year-old changing.