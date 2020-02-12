Road construction to begin on Fish Hatchery Road this Spring

As one major construction project on Verona Road in the Madison area comes to a close, another one is set to start.

Officials tell NBC15 News that reconstruction on North Fish Hatchery Road will begin this Spring, and could impact drivers who use it regularly.

Cindy Jaggi with the Verona Road Business Coalition confirms they are already prepping for the new project.

Officials say many improvements will be made, from re-paving to a new bike path.

The first phase of reconstruction from Traceway Drive to the Beltline will be completed in 2020.

The whole project is expected to take two years.

The second phase of the project will include the stretch of Fish Hatchery from Brendan Avenue to Traceway Drive.

Officials says there will be delays, so start planning ahead now.

CLICK HERE to see alternative routes to avoid the road construction.

