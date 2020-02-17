Man who drove car into Beaver Dam Middle School gets 32 months in prison

The man charged with smashing his car into Beaver Dam Middle School while being pursued by police was sentenced to 32 months behind bars Monday.

According to Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, Roy Cortez, 22 of Beaver Dam, will spent 32 months of initial confinement, followed by 36 months of extended supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra argued in Dodge County court during the trial that the maximum prison sentence should be imposed against Cortez, saying that “with facts this egregious, the extreme disruption to the Beaver Dam Middle School, and nearly $2.2 million in restitution, this case calls for the maximum penalty.”

As NBC15 News reported, Cortez was found guilty to Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, Causing Damage to Property in December of 2019. He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that on Aug. 21, 2019, an intoxicated Cortez refused to pull his car over when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over.

Cortez then accelerated to speeds between 80-90 miles per hour, police said.

That's when Cortez drove his car into the side of Beaver Dam Middle School.

The impact caused the car to catch fire and left a 30-foot wide hole in the side of the building, according to police.

The crash forced school officials to close parts of the building for several months. Officials said he caused more than $2.1 million dollars in damage.