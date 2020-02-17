Police: Missing UW-Milwaukee student disappeared after taking LSD with friend

Police now believe that Sean Baek, the missing UW-Milwaukee freshman who is from McFarland, was high on LSD when he disappeared from his residence hall on campus last Friday.

Sean Baek (Source: via Milwaukee Police Department)

A statewide alert was sent for Baek over the weekend. He is considered missing and endangered at this time.

UW-Milwaukee Police Chief Joseph LeMire said at a press conference on Monday that they now believe Baek and a friend were taking LSD at the Cambridge Commons residence hall on UW-Milwaukee's campus on Feb 14.

At some point the other student began reacting badly to the drug. Soon after, Baek ran out of the residence hall, LeMire said.

Around the same time, a witness reported seeing a person running towards a riverbank next to the campus, according to LeMire.

LeMire said that after Baek had left the hall at 1:20 a.m., he sent a text to a family member, writing "I love you guys. I am so sorry."

Milwaukee police also said that there is no evidence to confirm rumors on social media, such as that Baek had been abducted to the Chicago area.

"It is important for the public and our campus community to understand that as of right now, the police have received no information from any witnesses to this effect," according to LeMire in regard to the rumors.

Officers have searched near the river where Baek is believed to have gone missing, but won’t call out a dive team until there’s a more specific location.

Baek was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks cap, a maroon, white, and dark-colored shirt, and white shoes. He was described as standing 5’10” tall, and weighing around 160 pounds. Police said he has Type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent.

Anyone with information was asked to contact UW-Milwaukee police at 414-229-4627 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.