Dodgeville residents approve new public library in Tuesday's referendum

City of Dodgeville residents have voted in favor of building a new public library during Wisconsin's primary elections Tuesday.

According to the Feb. 18 referendum, the new Dodgeville Public Library cannot exceed costs of $7 million.

Backers of the project say that a new building is necessary because the city's population has outgrown the current building, constructed in 1988 at 139 S. Iowa St.

The City says that if the building costs $7 million, the impact to taxpayers is expected to be $0.37 per day per $100,000 of assessed value to your home.

According to a 2014 building assignment, a city about the size of Dodgeville's should have a library about 21,000 square feet. The current building on Iowa Street is about 6,700 square feet, made for a city about 4,000 people, according to the City.

"The Dodgeville City Hall needs room to expand and a new library would allow City Hall to renovate space upstairs to alleviate crowding and City storage challenges," according to the City's website.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Dodgeville Public library project and see renderings of the proposed building.