River Ridge athletic field referendum fails by one vote

A single vote made the difference between whether or not Grant County voters would approve a referendum to finish building a $2.3 million outdoor educational facility.

On Tuesday, voters in a Grant County school district rejected the $2.3 million referendum, 331-330, the Grant County Clerk's Office confirms.

According to the River Ridge School District, the money was to be used to pay for construction and equipping the facility, located in Patch Grove, as well as help refinance state trust fund loans issued to help pay for the facility.

According to a flyer from the school district, the athletic fields and track, fencing, press box, lighting and seating have already been built.

The $2.3 million would have gone towards repairing a retention pond; building parking, an access road to the parking lot, additional fencing and dugouts for softball and baseball diamonds; and purchasing equipment for maintaining the facility.

The district says that if they wait on finishing the facility, it could cost between $125,000 - $150,000 more per year.