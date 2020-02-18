Kelly and Karofsky advancing to April 7 general election

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will be advancing to the general election for Wisconsin Supreme Court after garnering the most votes during Tuesday's primary election.

Ed Fallone, a Marquette University law professor, will not be advancing to the April election.

Kelly and Karofsky will be vying for a 10-year term on the high court at stake.

“We have built momentum across the state because voters want a Supreme Court that is free of corruption and special interest influence,” said Karofsky in a release. “I am incredibly thankful to those who organized, donated, and supported this campaign in so many different ways."

“I am first and foremost incredibly grateful for the support our campaign has received from folks all across the state,” Kelly said in a release. “Tonight’s results prove that Wisconsinites are passionate about preserving their constitution and upholding the rule of law on their Supreme Court."

The election can’t change the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ideological leaning, since conservative-leaning justices currently have a 5-2 majority.

Justice Dan Kelly was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to the state Supreme Court in 2016 to replace David Prosser, who retired.

Kelly represented Republican lawmakers in a federal trial over whether they illegally gerrymandered Wisconsin’s legislative district boundaries in 2011, the AP reports. Kelly is also a member of The Federalist Society.

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky won the election to the county's circuit court in 2017.

Before that, she served as an assistant prosecutor in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office; general counsel for the National Conference of Bar Examiners; and executive director of the state Department of Justice’s Office of Crime Victim Services, according to the AP.

Marquette University professor Ed Fallone has taught at the university for 27 years. Fallone ran unsuccessfully for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2013.

