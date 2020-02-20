8-year-old with brain cancer delivers toys to other sick kids

Naomi Short, the 8-year-old Hamilton girl battling stage-4 brain cancer, hosted a toy drive over the weekend, and on Tuesday she and her family delivered those toys to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Naomi originally wanted to have a teddy bear drive for the kids at Cincinnati Children’s, but because of infection control and safety reasons, hospital officials said they couldn’t accept stuffed animals. Instead they created an Amazon wish list following the hospital guidelines.

The response was overwhelming.

“I just hope that they have a smile on their face while they’re playing and that they know that I really wanted to help," Naomi said moments after she helped haul some boxes and bags of toys into the hospital.

Naomi asked people to donate toys for kids like her that have to spend time in the hospital. The Butler County girl says it can get boring when she’s here for her chemo treatments.

“For her to be going through what she is and thinking of others, it just for me it’s just showing the world it doesn’t matter what we’re going through in life,” Naomi’s mother, Melissa Short said. “We can still give a helping hand in some way.”

Naomi's mom Melissa Short says each day they would get dozens of boxes delivered to the house.

They also received donations from the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, the American Legion and the Hamilton Fire Department.

Naomi is grateful to everyone that helped.

“Thank you for helping me with my toy drive," she said, "because I wouldn’t be able to be here right now if it wasn’t for everyone who helped!”

Naomi’s mom agrees.

“For everyone to help her achieve this goal," she said, "it really puts a smile on my face, because it shows that people really care about kids because the kids are our future.”

This eight-year-old also has a message for anyone going through a tough time: “Just remember that you’re never alone. God has got your back and he’ll bless you.”