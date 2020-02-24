DeForest police release name of child porn suspect who is expected in court Monday

The 31-year-old DeForest man arrested last week is expected to be formally charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography when he appears in court Monday.

According to the DeForest Police Department, Jeremy R. Marking was arrested Thursday when officers searched at a home in the area of Mohawk Trail and Old Indian Trail. Marking was in the home at the time and arrested without incident.

DeForest Police Lt. Bob Berg told NBC15 News on Monday their investigation into the case is still ongoing and has revealed several thousands of images. Last week, the police department noted their investigation began after receiving a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Members of the DeForest Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation executed the search. While they were at the home, officers were redirecting traffic away from the area.