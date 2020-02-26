Report: 'Multiple causalities' in shooting near MillerCoors HQ in Milwaukee

A "critical incident" is being reported near the MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. NBC15 News partners report that there are "multiple casualties" in an active shooter situation.

(Source: Gray TV)

Major police activity is reported in the area of N. 40th St. and W. State St., NBC15 News partner WTMJ reports.

NBC15 News partner FOX6 reports that sources tell them “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

The Milwaukee Police Department says it will provide updates to the news media soon.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will provide updates as we receive them.