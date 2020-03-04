Wisconsin to join lawsuit against Trump over border wall money shift

Gov. Tony Evers announced he has authorized Attorney General Josh Kaul to join Wisconsin with a coalition of 18 other states in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's diversion of $3.8 billion taxpayer dollars for the construction of a border wall.

The announcement claims the diversion was illegal and unauthorized.

“This diversion by the Trump Administration is a wasteful use of taxpayer dollars and neglects the needs of our state National Guard units,” Gov. Evers said. “There is simply no justification for the president's continued desire to create a crisis at the border, and this move negatively impacts not only Wisconsin's economy, but the safety of our communities.”

On February 13, the Trump Administration announced that it would redirect over $3.8 billion in funds that Congress appropriated to the federal Department of Defense's (DOD) for resources and equipment for state National Guard units nationwide toward the construction of a border wall.

“Wisconsin communities will suffer if funds are diverted from family-supporting jobs like those at Oshkosh Defense,” Attorney General Kaul said. “A strong economy and good-paying jobs are critical to keeping our communities safe and strong.”

In the lawsuit, the coalition argues that the diversion of funds violates the principles of separation of powers, the Presentment Clause, and the Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution by usurping Congress's appropriation powers.

The coalition further asserts that the Trump Administration fails to satisfy the legal requirements necessary to divert the funds and disregards the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider the environmental impact of construction.

Wisconsin joined the lawsuit as part of a coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.