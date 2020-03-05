Dane County supervisors introduce resolution against basing F-35s in Madison

The Dane County Board of Supervisors is debating whether it should support a resolution that opposes basing F-35 military jets at the Air National Guard base at Madison's Truax Field.

The resolution comes after the U.S Air Force selected Madison as one of two preferred locations to base its next-generation jet.

That decision was laid out into a 900-page final Environmental Impact Statement released in February. The EIS also summarized how the F-35s might impact communities living near the Air National Guard station at Truax - like housing prices and noise - as well as how might the machines affect the environment.

Some in Madison criticized the move, arguing that the jets would unfairly affect those neighbors. Meanwhile, others say the jets and the jobs they bring will give a boost to the local economy.

While local governments like the Dane County Board of Supervisors or the Madison Common Council can pass resolutions that publicly announce whether or not they back the jets - the ultimate decision to base the F-35s in Madison rests with the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard.

On Thursday, several Dane County Supervisors are proposing a resolution that opposes basing the F-35s at Truax. Supervisors Heidi Wegleitner (District 2), Michele Ritt (District 18), Paul Rusk (District 12), Yogesh Chawla (District 6) and Richard Kilmer (District 4) are sponsoring the resolution.

The supervisors argue that the planes will have significant noise impacts, and would disproportionately affect low-income people, communities of color and children, according to a release.

“We have a huge affordable housing gap in this county,” said Supervisor Wegleitner. “Residents can’t just pick up and move to a new affordable housing unit on the other side of the County. Waitlists are years-long or closed.”

According to Supervisor Chawla, “One of our top priorities in County government is to ensure that our neighbors have clean drinking water and to ensure that we are not supporting projects that could have potentially life threatening health consequences to the most vulnerable people in our community."

The resolution will be introduced to the Dane County Board of Supervisors during their meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.