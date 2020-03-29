DHS confirms over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in state, 16K test negative

The number of official confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is now more than 1,000, according to the latest daily numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

In its daily update Sunday afternoon, the agency reported 1,112 cases statewide.

DHS’ the updated positive case total adds 123 from the Saturday.

More than 16,000 tests have come back negative, DHS added.

DHS does not report how many people have recovered after testing positive. So far, only one case in Dane County, the first in the state, has been reported as being recovered from the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (Left-side) / deaths (Right-side) in our area, according to the Wisconsin DHS

