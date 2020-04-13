$15M Johnson Creek elementary school building passes by just 28 votes

By a margin of just 28 votes, Johnson Creek residents approved a referendum that would build a brand-new $15 million elementary school connected to the middle and high-school campus.

The Johnson Creek School District said in its proposal that the new building would feature concrete domes, which the district estimates will use about 30-40 percent less energy than the current building per square foot.

The district hopes construction on the project begins this summer, and would be completed before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

According to Jefferson County election results, the April referendum passed 782-754, a slim 28-vote margin.

The estimated costs of the interest are included in the tax impact estimates of a 38 cent increase in mil rate, the district says, which translates to $38 per year for $100,000 of property value.

According to the proposal, the old elementary building will not remain as a regular school building once the new facility is complete.