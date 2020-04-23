Woodman's asks one shopper per household when extended stay-at-home goes into effect Friday

Woodman's announced new rules in its grocery stores in order to comply with the extended 'Safer at Home' order going into effect Friday.

The grocer says there now may be times when shoppers will be asked to wait in lines outside stores, in order to make sure capacity limits are maintained.

Woodman's further asks that while in their stores, shoppers limit one person per household, one cart per household and one shopping trip per week.

The parcel pick-up entrance will also be closed starting Friday. Woodman's asks shoppers to use the main entrance and follow signs while in the stores.

"We appreciate both your understanding and support during these unprecedented times," Janesville-based Woodman's wrote in a statement issued Thursday.