FDNY firefighter loses 5-month-old daughter to COVID-19

The 5-month-old daughter of a New York City firefighter has died from COVID-19.

The Fire Department of New York Hispanic Society posted to Instagram on Thursday writing that Jay-Natalie La Santa had died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

"One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child. It is with extreme sorrow to announce the passing of Jay-Natalie La Santa (5 months) daughter of our newest member to the Department and to the FDNY Hispanic Society family, Jerel and Lindsey La Santa," Hispanic Society posted.

"Called "Warrior princess" a title given to her by her Father Jerel, for her fighting spirit against the horrible covid-19 Virus."

"Rest in peace little one, God bless you. Please keep the La Santa family close in prayer and for peace during this difficult of times," according to the post.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with Jay-Natalie's medical expenses.