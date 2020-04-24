Zack Baun selected by New Orleans Saints in 2020 NFL Draft

Wisconsin's Zack Baun is now a Saint after being selected by New Orleans with the 74th pick in the NFL draft.

Baun was named a consensus first-team All-American after his senior season for Wisconsin where he totaled 12.5 sacks and 76 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 238 lb. linebacker is regarded as one of the top prospects at his position heading into the NFL thanks to his pass rushing ability, high IQ and coverage skills.

