Zack Baun selected by New Orleans Saints in 2020 NFL Draft

North outside linebacker Zack Baun of Wisconsin (56) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Updated: Fri 10:06 PM, Apr 24, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Wisconsin's Zack Baun is now a Saint after being selected by New Orleans with the 74th pick in the NFL draft.

Baun was named a consensus first-team All-American after his senior season for Wisconsin where he totaled 12.5 sacks and 76 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 238 lb. linebacker is regarded as one of the top prospects at his position heading into the NFL thanks to his pass rushing ability, high IQ and coverage skills.

 