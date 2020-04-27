An Alert Day Declared for Tuesday Due to the Threat of Severe Storms

Tuesday has been declared an Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Threats: Strong wind up to 60 mph; Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

Timing: Tuesday late afternoon and/or early evening.

A strong area of low pressure will move across southern Wisconsin later in the day Tuesday. This storm is of Pacific origin and will bring a good deal of moisture to the upper Midwest. As temperatures warm tomorrow afternoon, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. Southern Wisconsin is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather but the the threat is higher along and south of the Wisconsin/Illinois border. NBC15 Weather is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.