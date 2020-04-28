ALERT DAY: Slight risk of severe thunderstorms late Tuesday

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with a chance of strong to severe storms in the evening.

Strong low pressure will make its way through the region over the next 36 hours. A surge of warm, moist air northward ahead of the low, will bring increasingly unstable air into the region through the day.

The strongest storms are expected between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Rain will still be likely through Wednesday night as the storm exits to the east.

Severe Weather Threats:

Wind: Up to 70 mph in thunderstorms

Hail: Over one inch in diameter

Damage: Trees/branches down, power outages, structural damage