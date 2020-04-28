Three golfers ace same hole on same day at same course

The golfing world is talking about a remarkable feat from a Louisiana course. It’s something that would even make Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson green with envy.

The National Hole-In-One Registry says the odds of two golfers acing the same hole on the same day from the same foursome are roughly 64 million-to-one. (Source: KNOE)

Buck Stein and Jim Turner were social distancing when they cruised up to the par-3 5th hole at Calvert Crossing Golf Club.

Turner, 87, had honors, grabbed his 8-Iron and set his sights on the pin. The 79-year-old Stein then stepped up to the box. With a 9-Iron, he locked in from 124 yards out.

As they made their way up to the green, a huge surprise was awaiting them.

“Jim went up there and said you are not going to believe this," Buck Stein said. Both balls were in the hole.

"It was pure luck that is all you can say,” according to Turner.

The National Hole-In-One Registry says the odds of two golfers acing the same hole on the same day from the same foursome are roughly 64 million-to-one. Turner and Stein beat the golfing odds but were not about to test the COVID-19 percentages.

“We were social distancing so you can not get too happy. You just hollered,” Turner said.

The news of Stein and Turner’s heroics spread across the course.

“You know, jumping up and down about, wow, two holes-in-one back to back. That is incredible,” said Kevin LaFontaine, Calvert Crossing’s general manager.

Jo Stein, Buck’s wife, was also on the course, but she had no idea what was taking place in the foursome three holes ahead of her.

When she reached the fifth hole, she pulled out her 5-wood and let loose.

“What a perfect shot feels like," she said. "It was effortless. It was almost like I didn’t hit it.”

Stein hit it and hit it well. Her golfing partner confirmed the unthinkable.

“She started jumping up and down and she said, ’It’s in the hole. It’s in the hole.'”

LaFontaine was the first to reach Jo’s husband to deliver the news

“You are not going to believe this but your wife hit a hole-in-one today, too,” he said.

There was only one thing that could dampen their spirits. The bar was closed.

Three self-described “seasoned” golfers beat the odds and gave us a ray of sunshine in a gloomy forecast.

