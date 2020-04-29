Wisconsin landlords temporarily barred from charging late fees and penalties

Wisconsin landlords are temporarily barred from charging late fees and penalties during the coronavirus pandemic, in an attempt to ease the financial burden felt by residents across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has officially approved an emergency bill which prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties during the public health emergency and three months afterwards.

The current public health emergency is slatted to last until May 21. If that emergency declaration is not extended by Gov. Tony Evers, landlords in Wisconsin would not be able to charge fees until August 21, 2020.

"Due to the rapidly changing economic landscape, many people have also had to navigate job losses, furloughs, and layoffs. As a result, their incomes are lower or gone altogether, making it extremely difficult to pay their rent in a timely manner during this public health emergency," according to DATCP.

DATCP will hold a public hearing and comment period on the emergency rule via teleconference, scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m.

Consumers with questions or issues related to landlord-tenant agreements can contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov.