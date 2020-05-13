Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day canceled for 2020

The annual tradition of walking across the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day will not happen this summer.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority voted unanimously on Wednesday to cancel the event.

The authority said on Facebook that events of that size may not be permitted by the end of this summer due to coronavirus concerns. They also cited concerns over the cost at a time when revenues are down.

The 2019 Labor Day bridge walk cost the Mackinac Bridge about $335,000 to stage and the Michigan State Police spent another $154,000 securing the event.

The bridge walk tradition started on Labor Day 63 years ago when the bridge opened, connecting Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas.

The bridge walk took on a new look in 2018 by banning vehicles out of concern over terrorism. That included the school buses used to transport walkers and runners to and from both ends.

Walkers and runners then had the option of going halfway across the 5-mile span and turning around, walking one way across and finding their own transportation back or trekking 10 miles both ways on foot.