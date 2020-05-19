One-on-one with Gov. Evers: How students will return to school this Fall

One billion dollars will be spent across Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other resources, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

NBC15's Leigh Mills and Gov. Tony Evers (Source: WMTV)

Watch the full interview above

NBC15 News spoke one-on-one with the governor on a number of topics, including that new effort and also a question on the minds of many parents: will their children be going to school this Fall:

“We are working with State Supt. Caroline Stanford Taylor, her staff, other local school board and other administrators and teachers,” Evers tells NBC15 News.

“I do believe we have to start out with this assumption, we are going to go back to school this Fall. And then from that point in time, I just don't want to dismiss that out of hand,” Evers says.

“Will it likely look different? Yes, but I think that should be our goal to get things going this fall in a good, constructive way. But we also need to have plan A, B and C in place.”

“If things don't look quite the way we want them to this fall, maybe there's a way to have some groups go 3 days and others 2 days a week. I know that will make childcare hair-raising, but there may be some reasons to have smaller groups of kids together in the school building."

The governor also discussed possible changes to absentee voting for November, Badger football, and his personal feelings about the state Supreme Court decision.

