Public health dept. say it’s time to reopen Door County to tourists

Door County's health department says it's time to reopen the area for tourists.

Door County Health Officer Susan Powers said in a release Tuesday that while the tourism-dependent county will begin to reopen, some guidelines will remain in place.

Powers recommends everyone do the following:

- Physical distance, maintaining six (6) feet between people.

- Wear cloth face coverings (masks) when out in public.

- Practice good hand hygiene: wash your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items/surfaces.

- Clean/sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

- Avoid going to places where safety measures are not in place.

- If you are sick, stay home and call your healthcare provider about testing.

- Limit travel to reduce the potential for virus transmission.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Door County has 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death related to complications from the virus. Just under 590 tests have come back negative.

“As Door County Health Officer, I recognize this situation will continue to evolve and may require future orders to suppress, prevent and control the spread of communicable disease, as well as protect the public’s health and safety. The expectation is that individuals and businesses will voluntarily follow guidance and recommendations from public health to protect each other," according to Powers.