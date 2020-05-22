3 charged after video shows victim being physically assaulted

Three teenagers have been charged after a video was found on an Instagram account that contained a physical assault.

Eau Claire County Court records show Ruby Jimenez Nevarez, Chase Passon and Alexis Strenke, all 18 and from Eau Claire, have been charged.

Jimenez Nevarez has been charged with battery. Passon has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Strenke has been charged with battery-repeater.

The criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to a home after an anonymous female reported a physical assault that she viewed on Instagram.

Passon admitted to officers that there was a physical altercation and that the victim was "high on six Xanax". Officers went into the residence and found Jimenez-Nevarez, an unidentified person and Alexis Strenke all to be under the influence of drugs. There was also a large amount of blood on a floor and wall that led to a bedroom.

A juvenile was referred to juvenile court regarding the case.

The Eau Claire Police Department says they have confirmed the assault to happen in the 2300 block of Sunset Drive. Officers identified Passon as the primary aggressor.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The cause of the assault is still under investigation but officials say they are not looking for anything else in connection with the case.

The police want to note that there have been a large amount of threats made towards the suspects and their family in this case and officials will be following up on any threats.

Jimenez Nevarez's next scheduled court appearance is August 12.

Passon is scheduled to appear in court next on August 3. His signature bond was signed at $2,500.

Strenke's next scheduled court appearance is set for August 12.