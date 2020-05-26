Board deciding whether Wisconsin State Fair should be held this summer

The Wisconsin State Fair's board of directors may be getting ready to make a decision on whether the fair will be held this summer.

The fair's Board of Directors met Tuesday and passed a resolution that gives the Board's Chair, John Yingling, the power to make or break the fair, according to a news release.

Milwaukee news outlets expected Yingling to make a decision sometime Tuesday afternoon. Yet as Tuesday evening, no decision has been made public.

"If the Chairman determines that events should be canceled, he has the authority, duty and responsibility to cancel events until this authority is revoked by the Board," according to a release.

That release adds that the Board aims to make a decision by the end of May.

The Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 6 - 16 at the State Fair Park in West Allis, outside Milwaukee.