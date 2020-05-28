Wisconsin banks may ask customers to lower masks

If you plan on visiting a Wisconsin bank sometime soon, you have be asked to lower for mask for identification.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association says that some of its member banks are either considering asking or even requiring customers and employees to wear masks while at banks.

But considering the long history of bank robbers also donning masks, the WBA does also want to warn residents they may need to reveal their identity by lowering masks, just in case.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff and customers, banks have historically prohibited masks and other face coverings," according to a statement from the WBA.

Most banks' indoor areas continue to be closed, and only offer transactions via drive-through.

Customers may have to do the following while visiting banks associated with the WBA:

Lower their mask for a few seconds while facing a security camera Lower their mask for a few seconds to allow staff to identify them Answer security/identification verification questions (similar to using phone banking services) Use the drive-through if they are unwilling or unable to comply with the bank’s guidelines for masks

The WBA cites a survey with its members in which 59 percent of respondents said they will either require or encourage employees to wear masks at banks in the state.

“Banks’ highest priority is the health and safety of their customers and their staff,” said Rose Oswald Poels, president/CEO of the WBA, in a release.

“Each bank will weigh its unique risks and determine their procedures for permitting customers to wear masks while in the branch. Customers should remember that banking services remain available online and through mobile applications as well as drive-throughs," according to Poels.