Chicago to loosen restrictions starting next week

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced an end to his 10-week-old stay-at-home order, declaring that every region of the state has met conditions necessary to allow more social interaction amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The state will move into the third phase of the Democrat’s five-stage “Restore Illinois” plan, a step that will see reopening of manufacturing and retail, outdoor dining at restaurants and small social gatherings.

Restless residents have agitated for more freedom to leave their houses and resume some sense of normalcy. In loosening the restrictions, Pritzker cited more favorable conditions, including decreased hospitalizations and enough health care capacity to gear back up if the virus flares.

But with another 104 deaths from COVID-19 reported among 1,527 new cases, Pritzker urged caution. Discouraging virus transmission by covering noses and mouths and continuing social distancing will remain the norm.

“It’s important that we remain careful about continuing to wear face coverings, washing hands, maintain 6 feet of distance ...,” Pritzker said. “Let’s not move backward, but instead, let’s move forward together.”

Overall, 5,186 people have died of complications related to the coronavirus, with infections totaling 115,833, although many of those people have recovered.

Chicago is moving slightly behind the rest of the state. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the nation’s third-largest city will begin loosening restrictions on many businesses next week.

Until those restrictions are lifted Wednesday, Chicago will remain in the second phase of Lightfoot’s plan for reopening, which requires people to stay home except for essential activities or work.

Pritzker has allowed local governments the choice of moving more cautiously toward “re-opening.” Chicago’s next phase will allow business to resume at child care facilities, most city parks, libraries, hotels and some office jobs.