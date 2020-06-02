Fourth night of protests peaceful, no looting and riots reported so far

The fourth night of protests in downtown Madison so far appear peaceful, with hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol Square holding signs and chanting like previous nights.

Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison (Source: WMTV)

Madison Police say they are prepared in case looting and riots break out like the past three nights. Across the U.S., daytime protests are peaceful, while things often take a violent turn in the late hours, and Madison is no exception.

The curfew for the Isthmus did continue Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., it did appear that a firecracker went off somewhere near the Square, but things continued to be peaceful.

