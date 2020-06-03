Fifth night of protests begin at Madison's Capitol Square

Several hundred people have already gathered for Day 5 of protests at the Capitol Square Wednesday evening.

NBC15 News crews there report that the protest matches that of the peaceful protests that occurred in the early evening in the city's downtown.

What's new this night is that a state of emergency is not in effect, after expiring yesterday. A curfew has also not been issued like ones in effect the previous nights.

Madison Police say they are prepared to respond if looting, vandalism and rioting break out. The State Street area was spared from such violence last night, according to police.

Last night, several hundred protesters peacefully rallied at the Capitol amid thunderstorms until around midnight, when they returned home.

