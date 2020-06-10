Wisconsin fitness center apologizes after offering 'I Can't Breathe' workout

A fitness center in Wauwatosa, Wis. is issuing an apology after a whiteboard was displayed with instructions for what appears to be an "I Can't Breathe" workout in their facility.

A picture of the whiteboard in Anytime Fitness went viral on social media on Tuesday. The workout appears to be titled as "I Can't Breathe" and goes on to list the number of rows and burpees athletes should finish. At the bottom of the whiteboard is written: "and don't you dare lie down."

"I Can't Breathe" has become a rallying cry for protesters across the nation, after the words were the last said by George Floyd before he died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

On Wednesday, the owners of Anytime Fitness issued an apology on social media, writing that they were "shocked and devastated."

"No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations, or actions this [whiteboard] represents. To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occurred."

Read their full statement below.