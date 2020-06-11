JJ Watt to appear in Amazon's 'Regular Heroes'

NFL star J.J. Watt, NBA player Chris Paul and country singer Brad Paisley will make guest appearances in an Amazon series focusing on everyday people who are supporting communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul will make a guest appearance on the fifth episode of "Regular Heroes" on Friday. Paisley and Watt are expected to appear in separate episodes of the docuseries.

The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 with new episodes available every Friday through July 3.

Friday's episode will feature a Los Angeles-based doctor, a theater owner in Houston and an animal rescue worker in New Orleans.