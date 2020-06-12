Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Updated: Fri 4:44 PM, Jun 12, 2020

Washington (AP) -- The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Friday's action is certain to be challenged in court by LGBTQ groups and others.

The policy shift, long-sought by the president's religious and socially conservative supporters, defines gender as a person's biological sex.

The Obama regulation defined gender as a person's internal sense of being male, female, neither, or a combination.

 