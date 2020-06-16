Madison Common Council approves resolution to create police oversight committee

The Madison Common Council voted 16-4 in favor of a resolution that proposes creating an independent civilian committee to oversee the Madison Police Department.

There are two capstone recommendations: a civilian oversight board and an independent auditor, both meant to be ways for some communities to re-build trust with police.

According to the recommendations, the board would be diverse and would have a unique say in topics like use of force standards and responses to drug and alcohol. But its exact role will be up to the common council.

The ad hoc committee advised that up to 40 percent of the oversight board should have a "lived experienced with homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and/or arrest or conviction records."