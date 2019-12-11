6 in Green Lake Co. arrested in connection with sex-trafficking investigation

Green Lake County officials arrested six people in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation.

At about 10:44 November 28, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a juvenile runaway. She told officials she had escaped from a home where she was being sex trafficked.

Deputies were able to local the girl and pick her up alongside of the road. She was able to provide additional information about the situation, and an investigation began.

On Friday November 29, a search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of County Line Road in the Township of Manchester. The warrant produced several items officials believed are connected to the sexual assault of a juvenile.

The investigation also included six arrests, for suspects living in the home.

33-year-old Esler Hugo Rivera, 28-year-old Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 40-year-old Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 37-year-old Ember Rivera, 28-year-old Noeo Bautista-Martinez and 31-year-old Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera were arrested for second degree sexual assault.

Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of trafficking the runaway girl within the home. All of the suspects are believed to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala.

The suspects have made court appearances and being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds varying form $20,000 to $50,000.

The suspects have not yet been criminally charged.

The incident is still under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

