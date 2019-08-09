6 hospitalized, 13 vehicles involved in Rock Co. crash

Six people were injured after a vehicle crash in Rock County on Friday afternoon.

Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol along with officers from the Janesville Police Department were sent to a multi-vehicle crash going northbound on I-39/90 by mile marker 175 near Palmer Drive in the City of Janesville at 1:37 p.m., according to the Janesville Police Department.

Four separate crashes were reported at the scene in short succession, totaling 13 vehicles.

The crash caused complete blockage of the left lane and partially blocked the right lane. Traffic was able to move past on the right shoulder.

Six tow trucks were called to the scene to assist with removing vehicles. The Janesville Fire Department provided patient care and took six people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The primary contributing factor to these crashes were vehicles following too close. While investigating the initial crashes, inspectors with the Wisconsin State Patrol investigated two crashes that occurred in the backup.