6 injured, including 2 children and officer, after police pursuit ends in crash

Six people were taken to the hospital, including two children and a police officer, following a crash in Milwaukee late Tuesday night, July 30. The crash happened during a police pursuit.

According to police, it began around 10:30 p.m. after officers observed a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the area of 15th and Capitol Drive. It matched the description of a vehicle wanted for a robbery investigation.

Officers attempted to conduct a stop, at which time the drive fled. A pursuit ensued.

Approximately 10:39 p.m., the suspect vehicle collided into the rear of another vehicle near 16th and Keefe that subsequently struck a parked car -- which was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck two boys, ages 7 and 9.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 40-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and is at a local hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the location and taken to a local hospital and being treated for minor injuries. A 30-year-old female passenger was located in the suspect vehicle and taken into custody as well. She sustained minor injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The two children were also taken to a local hospital and are also being treated for minor injuries.

After the suspect vehicle crashed, an officer exited the vehicle to take the suspect into custody and was struck by a responding squad. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for some serious injuries but non-life threatening. The injured officer is a 34-year-old male with 5 years experience.

The investigation is ongoing.

