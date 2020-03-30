6 recent COVID-19-related deaths pushes Wisconsin total past 20

Two more deaths reported in Ozaukee County as well as the first one reported in neighboring Washington County pushed the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus past twenty.

The Ozaukee and Washington County Public Health Department has not released any information about the latest deaths in Ozaukee County, which brings the county's total to five. The three previous COVID-19 deaths in the county were all linked to the same Grafton senior assisted living facility.

The same agency reported Monday the first death linked to coronavirus in Washington Co. The patient was identified as a man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions. He was identified as Waukesha Co. employee and the health department said it is monitoring his close contacts for symptoms.

“The health department sends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. This is precisely why we are asking people to practice social distancing and to stay at home,” Health Officer of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Kirsten Johnson said.

Additionally, Milwaukee County reported its tenth death since the outbreak began. The patient, who died early Sunday morning, was listed as a 71-year-old man.

Also on Monday, Dane Co. and Fond du Lac Co. each reported the second death in their respective counties.

Coupled with the 17 reported as of Saturday, the latest six deaths brings the total number to 23.

In its daily update, the Department of Health Services reported more than 1,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19.