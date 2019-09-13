60-year-old Madison man with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

The Madison Police Department is looking for the driver who is responsible for hitting a 60-year-old Madison man on the city's North Side on Thursday.

According to Joel DeSpain, the Public Information Officer for the department, several drivers found the man in the roadway on the 1700 block of Northport Drive Thursday around 10 p.m.

DeSpain said police believe he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding, a ruptured aorta, and head trauma.

Officers are reviewing surveillance cameras to find a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on it, or its driver is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.