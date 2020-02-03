61 YEARS AGO: Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, & The Big Bopper die in a plane crash

“It was a long, long time ago… the February that made you shiver. It was sixty-one years ago today that the music died.

A plane crash on February 3, 1959, in northern Iowa claimed the lives of some of the biggest rock n’ roll stars of their day, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson – who was better known as the “Big Bopper.”

Their plane went down near Clear Lake, Iowa, where they had just performed while the three were on their way to Moorhead, Minnesota, where their next gig was. The crash was later blamed on winter weather conditions that night.

Another singer-songwriter who went on to have a successful career of his own, Waylon Jennings, was supposed to be on that plane, but Richardson took Jennings’ spot. Meanwhile, Valens got a seat after winning a coin toss against Tommy Alsup.

The crash was later immortalized in Don McLean’s classic folk rock tribute, American Pie, and a chorus every rock fan knows by heart:

“We were singing bye-bye Miss American Pie,



Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry,



Them good ole’ boys were drinking whiskey and Rye,



Singing this will be the day that I die,



This will be the day that I die.”