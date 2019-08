Authorities released new details on a fatal tractor rollover accident in Green Lake County Monday.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old Green Lake man died after the tractor rolled over and he became trapped underneath.

Authorities say the accident happened at Brooklyn and Spaulding Hill roads in the town of Brooklyn around Aug. 5. Around 6:22 p.m.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.