62-year-old man dead after crash in Rock County

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man was pinned inside his Toyota after crash, and died.

The chief deputy says it happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday on West Highway 81 by West Beloit Newark Road in the Town of Avon.

The man in the Toyota was trying to pass another vehicle when it hit a red Mazda SUV head on.

The 20-year-old man in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Janesville.

The crash is still under investigation and the driver's name will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office once his family is notified.

