68-year-old Sun Prairie women leaves hospital after beating COVID-19

A Sun Prairie women was discharged from the hospital to applause and cheer after beating COVID-19 during a 30-day-long stay.

Karen McIntyre, 68, leaving St. Mary's Hospital after beating COVID-19. (Source: SSM Health)

Karen McIntyre, 68, was released Wednesday and was warming greeted by family, friends and health workers as she was wheeled out of the doors of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

SSM Health says McIntyre was on a ventilator for 20 of those 30 days in the hospital. She now heads to a rehabilitation facility for a short time, before returning to her home in Sun Prairie.

McIntyre says she is eager to get home. She jokes that the things she’s looking forward to the most are going to the bathroom by herself, sleeping at night and of course, being with her husband, Chuck.

More than 25 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital, according to SSM Health.