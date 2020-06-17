7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues slow, steady slide

The seven-day rolling average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues a slow and steady slide that has continued nearly unbroken for the past two weeks.

With 256 new cases reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday, the rolling average slipped to 256 cases. Two weeks ago, that average stood at 417 new cases and it has fallen in all but two days since.

In all, DHS' daily tracker tallied the results of 9,662 tests, making the percentage of those tests that came back positive 2.6 percent. That proportion has remained in the 2.4-2.8 range for the past six days straight.

Since the outbreak began, more than 11,400 people have contracted coronavirus.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 9 / 2

Brown: 2,507/ 39

Columbia: 59 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 1,000 / 31

Dodge: 425 / 5

Grant: 113 / 12

Green: 78 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 18 / 0

Jefferson: 161 / 4

Juneau: 25 / 1

Lafayette: 43 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,750 / 356

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 767 / 22

Sauk: 87 / 3

Waukesha: 942 / 35